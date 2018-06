NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a livery driver in the Bronx.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on the corner of East 149th Street and River Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The 52-year-old driver is under arrest. Police say he was driving with a suspended license.