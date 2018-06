NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – America is celebrating our flag today.

Flag Day commemorates the day Congress adopted the “stars and stripes” as our flag back on June 14th, 1777.

Chopper 2 flew high above the George Washington Bridge Thursday to get a look at the world’s largest free-flying American flag.

The flag weighs 450 pounds and is 60 feet wide by 90 feet long.

Flag Day was established by president Woodrow Wilson in 1916, but not declared an official holiday until 1949.