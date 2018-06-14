ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A hit-and-run left a New Jersey teen in a coma.

Now, his family hopes someone will come forward and help police figure out who’s responsible.

Cristian Valdez was supposed to be enjoying the last few days of his freshman year of high school. Instead, friends and family members have been piling into his hospital room as he fights to stay alive.

“Sad, very sad,” his mother Madel Valdez told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“She’s praying to God to hope everything turns out OK and for strength, just hoping he can wake up soon,” said his brother Manny Valdez.

He was supposed to be enjoying his last few days of freshman year. Instead Cristian Valdez is fighting to stay alive at a hospital after getting hit by a driver who took off in Englewood. Know anything? Call police @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/pZRq806dDR — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) June 15, 2018

His family got the frightening call to rush to Hackensack University Medical Center on Monday night.

Days after his 15th birthday, Valdez was found lying near the intersection of Knickerbocker Road and Bilmar Place in Englewood by a person in the neighborhood. Police believe a driver hit the teen and took off, leaving him in critical condition.

Valdez had a skateboard with him, but it’s unclear whether he was in the street, crosswalk or shoulder.

Now, he’s in a medically induced coma.

“They’ve done brain surgery on him to try and reduce swelling,” his brother said.

Englewood Police need your help tracking down the driver who hit a teen on a skateboard and took off. Happened at corner of Knickerbocker Rd and Bilmar Place Monday night. 15 y/o in critical condition @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/1qYL3PVKhq — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) June 15, 2018

Police say they’re searching for an early model Audi that would have extensive front-end damage, including a broken grille, and possible damage to the bumper, hood and windshield.

“It’s scary having all those questions and no answers,” said his brother.

The Valdez family is one of faith. They don’t want to believe the person who hit him knows the heartache he or she has caused. But loved ones beg that person to come forward.

“Do the right thing. Have some decency, some humanity for us,” Manny said.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help the family with their medical costs, because even if Valdez is able to pull through, he’s got a long way to go to becoming a healthy teen once again.