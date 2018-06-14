ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Legal sports betting is set to begin Thursday in New Jersey.

Murphy plans to place a pair of bets Thursday morning at Monmouth Park. Thirty minutes later, the Borgata will become Atlantic City’s first casino to begin taking such bets starting at 11 a.m.

Last week, CBS2 got a sneak peek inside Monmouth Park before it was set to open.

“In the first floor grand stand area, there’s 15 windows which you’ll be able to look at giant odds boards, check out the lines for the games, a variety of sports, see what odds you like, and walk up and ask any questions you have about betting and make a wager,” said Michael Grodsky, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for the bookmaker, William Hill.

Other casinos and tracks eventually plan to offer sports betting, but none has announced plans to do so in the next few days.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month, overturning a federal law that restricted legal sports betting to just four states: Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon; only Nevada had offered bets on single games. Delaware started taking single-game sports bets last week.

Murphy signed a bill earlier this week and on Wednesday, the state’s Racing Commission formally adopted regulations so that gambling can go into play Thursday. It means anyone over the age of 21 can bet on any sport at racetracks and casinos.

But the bill prohibits wagers on any New Jersey college sports or collegiate games taking place in the Garden State, excluding national tournaments like the NCAA, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Games played on site will be taxed 8.5 percent. Lawmakers say it will mean big business.

“I think it’s bigger than what people are anticipating,” said Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-NJ District 28.

Online sports betting will not start for at least 30 days in New Jersey. Until then, it is limited to casinos and horse tracks.

Meanwhile, other facilities around the rest of the state are also preparing, including Meadowlands Racetrack, in time for the NFL.

“Our goal is to open mid to late July and then have the online systems open for the football season,” said Meadowlands owner Jeff Gural.

Experts predict in-game betting, in which customers use smartphones to wager on developments over the course of a game, will quickly become a major component of sports betting in the U.S.

