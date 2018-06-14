MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police have released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of two young girls who said they were attacked outside a home in Mineola.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on Maple Place.

Police said the 8-year-old cousins were playing in the yard of the home when two men approached.

“At that point, the girls were asked their names by the subjects and if they wanted to go for a ride in their vehicle,” Nassau Police Det. Richard LeBrun said. “Both girls, at that point, stepped away from the fenced in area, ran to the backyard and at this point, both males did open the gate and they did run after the girls.”

One of the men then pushed one of the girls to the ground and struck her in the face, police said. When she kicked and screamed, the men took off.

“They’re very emotional, very scared. We just tell them ‘no, you did a good job.’ Try to praise them as much as we can,” one father told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Police described the suspects as white or white-Hispanic men, ages 40 to 45, with long beards. They were both wearing blue shirts and yellow pants.

In the sketch released Thursday, police said one of the men had an earring in his left ear, and his beard was lighter than his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.