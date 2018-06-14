NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An overturned tractor-trailer is snarling traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in North Bergen.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of the Eastern Spur between the Lincoln Tunnel and the Vince Lombardi Service Area.

Serious crash NJ Turnpike NB North Bergen Twp. MP 114.7. Multiple lane closures. Left lane open. Expect delays. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) June 14, 2018

Video from the scene showed the trailer of the truck on top of a car.

Police say the driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Only the left lane is open and police are warning drivers to expect delays through the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.