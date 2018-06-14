NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking for two men dressed as construction workers who tried to break into a house in Queens.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect ringing the door bell of the home on 189th Street between 42nd Avenue and Station Road shortly before noon back on April 19, police said.

When no one answers, police said he makes his way to the side and then the back of the home where he’s joined by a second man. Then perched on top of an awning, police said he tries to break into a second floor window.

When that didn’t work, police said the duo broke a first floor window, waking a 34-year-old woman who was inside. Investigators said she screamed, scaring the pair away.

The two ran off towards 42nd Avenue, where they fled the scene in a gray Nissan Quest minivan. No property was stolen and the woman inside the home was not hurt.

Police are now trying to identify the two men seen in the surveillance video. Investigators say they were wearing reflective jackets, one green and one orange, boots, masks and hard hats.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.