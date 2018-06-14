Ryan Mayer

Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open got off to a rough start on Thursday afternoon as he triple bogeyed the par-4 first hole at Shinnecock Hills. It was Woods’ first ever triple bogey in U.S. Open play and fans didn’t react kindly.

I waited all day for Tiger Woods, I'm rewarded with triple boogie on the 1st hole. His US Open could over after that … — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) June 14, 2018

Tiger Woods is doing a really good job of making me feel better about my golf game thus far. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 14, 2018

#TigerWoods just played the first hole at Shinnecock like I play every hole. He looked like he had seen the place before.#USOpen — Ed Johnson (@hockeypimp17) June 14, 2018

Such a sad sight to see @TigerWoods playing like this. Hes way past it now. A Massive fan of his, and praying this is the last time we see him grace the game 🙏🏻. Sad to see. Hes a legend! Doesnt deserve to have severe critism like this. He helped change the game. #RetireTiger — Maff (@Maff_uk) June 14, 2018

Things didn’t get much better for Tiger on the second hole either as he recorded a bogey there as well. However, there is one note of hope for fans hoping for a potential Tiger victory. The last time Tiger won a major championship, the 2008 U.S. Open, he started the tournament with a double bogey.