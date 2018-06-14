Comments
Ryan Mayer
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open got off to a rough start on Thursday afternoon as he triple bogeyed the par-4 first hole at Shinnecock Hills. It was Woods’ first ever triple bogey in U.S. Open play and fans didn’t react kindly.
Things didn’t get much better for Tiger on the second hole either as he recorded a bogey there as well. However, there is one note of hope for fans hoping for a potential Tiger victory. The last time Tiger won a major championship, the 2008 U.S. Open, he started the tournament with a double bogey.