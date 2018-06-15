By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

You’ll notice there’s a few more clouds out there this afternoon, but it’s still a decent looking day. And the clouds will keep our temps a little more in check, so expect highs closer to normal in the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight should clear up nicely and remain rather comfortable. Expect temps to fall into the low to mid 60s by daybreak.

The sun will be victorious tomorrow as we’re expecting fewer clouds than we saw today. It will be noticeably warmer, too, with temps climbing into the mid 80s.

As for Father’s Day, we’re gonna take it up a notch and deliver temps well into the 80s — even some 90 degree readings are in reach! The humidity will be on the rise, as well, so it will feel a little stickier out there.

Stay cool!