Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

You’ll notice there’s a few more clouds out there this afternoon, but it’s still a decent looking day. And the clouds will keep our temps a little more in check, so expect highs closer to normal in the mid and upper 70s.

nu tu tri state travel 22 6/15 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight should clear up nicely and remain rather comfortable. Expect temps to fall into the low to mid 60s by daybreak.

The sun will be victorious tomorrow as we’re expecting fewer clouds than we saw today. It will be noticeably warmer, too, with temps climbing into the mid 80s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 6/15 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Father’s Day, we’re gonna take it up a notch and deliver temps well into the 80s — even some 90 degree readings are in reach! The humidity will be on the rise, as well, so it will feel a little stickier out there.

nu tu 7day auto weather app7 6/15 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Stay cool!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch