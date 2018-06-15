Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! Wherever you’re headed, it’s going to be another winner out there.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup4 6/15 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

After a cool, comfy start in the 50s and 60s, we’ll reach highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. There will be more clouds than yesterday, but still plenty of sunshine. Expect a mix of sun & clouds, along with a warm breeze.

nu tu weekend planner2 6/15 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend is looking fantastic! If you like it warm, but comfy, Saturday is your day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will still be on the low side and everywhere stays dry.

nu tu 7day auto7 6/15 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday is for the summer fans… temps climb into the upper 80s and the muggy feel begins to creep back in. Its a partly sunny day, with a few more clouds late. There is the slightest chance of an isolated storm in the mountains Sunday PM, but that’s it. Looking good for all the dads!

The hottest temps yet this season are on the way for Monday!

