NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

RECALL: Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. This cereal has been linked to an outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/cXcOfQgtkP — CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2018

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

For more information on the recall, click here.

