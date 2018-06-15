NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new ad campaign on New York City buses is raising eyebrows.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports, some think it’s too suggestive, while others say it causes safety concerns for bus drivers.

“I think it’s terrible, only because the neighborhood is very sensitive to the subject, and it’s inappropriate,” said one resident in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

City Councilman Kalman Yeger, who represents the area, said it’s a complaint he has heard from many constituents and the MTA should have used more common sense.

“I think it’s not a family friendly ad, frankly, and our buses should be reserved for things that are family friendly,” he told Castro.

Crown Heights resident Laronda Hicks agreed with him.

“I wouldn’t want to see that — in any community, doesn’t really matter. It’s just not right,” she said.

Others said it’s not a big deal.

“I mean, I don’t see a problem with it. I mean, in the neighborhood that we are in, I understand that, because they are more conservative, but sex is a part of life,” said Jaime Santa Maria, of Bay Ridge.

There are no pictures or graphics on the black and white ads for the Museum of Sex in Manhattan. But despite the simple design, another group says they’re also causing safety concerns.

A safety agent with the Transportation Workers Local 100 Union filed a complaint with the MTA, claiming some female drivers of buses with the ads have been harassed by passengers.

The MTA would not address the community concerns about whether the ads are appropriate. But in regard to safety, a spokesperson told CBS2, “After hearing from bus drivers earlier this week, we have begun the process of moving these ads.”

According to the union, the ads will be moved to backs of buses.

The museum issued a statement of its own, saying the campaign is part of a four-week ad-buy.

“With two weeks left in the campaign, we hope to resolve this issue with the MTA and the community amicably, without having to escalate this to a first amendment case.”

The MTA has faced controversy in the past for advertisements on city buses. After a controversial political ad appeared in 2015, the agency adopted a new policy that prohibits ads that demean or disparage a person or group.