NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Philharmonic is considering relaxing its dress code for women.

Under the current dress code, female musicians are required to wear black floor-length skirts or gowns at formal evening concerts.

Now, the 176-year-old orchestra reportedly wants to allow women to wear pants while playing.

President and CEO Deborah Borda told The New York Times some musicians approached her about updating the dress code last fall.

“It’s been a really good dialogue,” she told The Times.

“A lot of orchestras have tried different takes on men’s and women’s formal wear,” she added. “It hasn’t been entirely successful.”

Some musicians say wearing a dress while playing their instruments is impractical.