NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are trying to find a woman who they say tried to burn a security guard.

It happened back on April 28 at the Hot Point Clothing Boutique on East Fordham Road.

Police said a 42-year-old working as a security guard at the store tried to stop a woman who triggered a security alarm. When the woman refused to stop, police said the two scuffled before the woman left the store.

Police said she then returned to the store with an aerosol can, sprayed the guard in the face and then lit the stream of hair spray in attempt to burn his face.

The guard was able to retreat and police said the woman was forced out of the store. She then fled the scene.

Police have released a picture of the suspect, who they have identified as 27-year-old Charae Morgan. They say she is 5’1″ and weights about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.