HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a body found two weeks ago in a Nassau County wooded area.

Jose Lopez, 19, of Roosevelt, is facing second-degree murder charges.

According to detectives, a body identified as Josue Amaya Leonor, 19, also of Roosevelt, was discovered on May 30 buried off the Meadowbrook Parkway in the Roosevelt Preserve. Police deemed the death a criminal homicide.

The case is being linked to the MS 13 gang responsible for a wave of violence across Long Island.

Last month police made arrests in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Angel Soler whose remains were also found in a wooded area of Roosevelt last October.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the Josue Amaya Leonor crime to call 1-800-244-TIPS.