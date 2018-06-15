WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump shocked the press Friday morning with a spur-of-the-moment interview that turned into an hour-long free-for-all with reporters.

Trump’s media blitz started in classic Trump fashion: With a tweet.

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The president proceeded to join the morning “Fox and Friends” broadcast on the White House front lawn where he made reference to the people of North Korea and their leader Kim Jong Un. Trump said that he wants people to sit at attention for him like they do for the North Korean dictator.

“Hey, he is the head of a country and I mean he is the strong head,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocy Friday. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

The President brushed the odd comparison off as a joke moments later when pressed to explain the remark. “I’m kidding, you don’t understand sarcasm,” Trump declared.

The “joke” met with mixed reactions on Twitter.

Has he forgotten that he works for us? He is our employee. We are not "his" people. — JanetJacksonTruchard (@truchy) June 15, 2018

The Congress should seriously 😐 change the law and ask Trump to take a 10 year term….! — Michael bavaro (@michael_bavaro) June 15, 2018

The president then engaged in a wide-ranging Q&A session with the press, touching on the North Korean summit, the report on the FBI’s alleged bias against him, and immigration.

Trump was asked how he can mourn the death of American Otto Warmbier – who was held hostage in North Korea – while defending his negotiations with Kim.

"I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family. I want to have a good relationship with North Korea. I want to have a good relationship with many countries," President Trump says https://t.co/QXs0h4qARv pic.twitter.com/C3UaOWvAAZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2018

The President also said Michael Cohen is no longer his lawyer, although he didn’t elaborate on the attorney’s status. Trump called the Department of Justice Inspector General report examining the FBI’s approach to the Hillary Clinton email investigation a “horror show.”

Trump claimed the report completely exonerated him, even though the report was about the FBI’s approach to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, not about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

He didn't even read the report, did he? — Tabarnak (@BirchandMaple) June 15, 2018

Huh where did you get that from? — Tam (@toskita) June 15, 2018

The president also got personal, addressing the extended absence of first lady Melania Trump. “The doctor said don’t fly for a month. She’s in great shape. She’s perfect. Somebody said did she have a face lift? No.”

Trump ended his 90-minute media tour by joking about what the sudden detour did to his security detail. “Secret Service is thrilled,” the president said.

For a complete look back on everything President Trump said during his Friday morning interview, check out CBS News.