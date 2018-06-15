MOSCOW (CBSNewYork) – Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup is in the books. After a dream start for host country Russia on Thursday, the rest of the world joins the action starting on Day 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 tournament so far.

Day 1:

Things couldn’t have gone better for the Russians in Moscow. With the opening ceremonies in the books, the Russian national team rolled over Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the country’s first World Cup victory since 2002.

The host nation got three goals from two substitutes to take all three points, to the delight of Russian president Vladimir Putin who attended the opener.

They scored early, and in the second half they scored often, banking two more goals in the final minutes of the match. Russia will now be in strong shape to move on to the knockout stage with their plus-five goal differential.

Day 2:

Three matches are scheduled for the World Cup’s first full day of action on Friday. In Day 2’s opener, Uruguay shocked Egypt with a game-winning goal by José Giménez in the match’s 90th minute.

We can't be certain, but it LOOKS like Uruguay is very excited about that goal. pic.twitter.com/83h9ZPWdNa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2018

Morocco squares off against Iran at 11 a.m. ET, and Portugal meets Spain at 2 p.m. ET.

