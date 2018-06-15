NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was an emotional tribute Friday as New York City officials honored an EMT killed by a man who tried to steal her ambulance.

CBS2’s Reena Roy was there for the plaque dedication and street sign unveiling ceremony in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

FDNY veteran and mother of five, Yadira Arroyo, died in the line of duty last year when police say a man high on drugs hijacked her ambulance in Soundview, then ran her over with it — a tragedy as she did what she loved most.

“Yari was one of the best partners I ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Alex Tull, who works at Paramedic EMS Station 26, where Arroyo served for 14 years. “Needless to say our station has not been the same since that day.”

The special ceremony at EMS Station 26 showed just what an impact Arroyo had on the station she put so much into.

#FDNY EMS Pipes and Drums band plays in honor of EMT Yadira Arroyo #Station26 pic.twitter.com/nk48ZFqvfY — FDNY (@FDNY) June 15, 2018

A memorial plaque was given to her mother, another to grace the walls of her workplace.

In addition to the plaque, a street was also renamed in her honor. The street is right outside the station, previously Boston Road near E 169th Street.

“When young children walk by this station and they see her name on the wall here or on the street sign, Yadi will still be serving as a tremendous role model for them,” said FDNY Commissioner, Daniel Nigro.

“Yadira Arroyo was an angel who walked among us,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “A guardian angel for her family who she loved so much, a guardian angel for people who she met every day in her noble work.”

Yadira Arroyo was a guardian angel who walked among us. She devoted her life to her family and to the people she met every day in her noble work as an EMT for the @FDNY. Today, we honor her memory and commit to carry on her legacy. pic.twitter.com/l1ZtFAWvCP — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 15, 2018

Arroyo’s family says losing her hasn’t gotten any easier, but they have found comfort in seeing the outpouring of support and knowing her memory will live on forever.

“It’s very heart wrenching, very touching especially seeing so many people that still remember her and that still love her,” said Acevedo-Hernandez. “They always tell us ‘you’re not alone, we’re with you’ and that means a lot to us.”

It’s a tribute Arroyo’s family will never forget.

Arroyo’s accused killer, Jose Gonzalez, faced a judge back in April on murder charges. A court appointed psychiatrist deemed him mentally unfit to stand trial.