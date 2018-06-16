Filed Under:Coney Island, Mermaid Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re heading out to Coney Island on Saturday you can expect a sea of mermaids, festive floats, and antique cars.

It’s the 36th annual Mermaid Parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue.

This year singer Amanda Palmer has been crowned Queen Mermaid. Her husband, author Neil Gaiman, is King Neptune.

Known as the largest art parade in the United States, Saturday’s festivities serve as the official kickoff for summer swimming season at Coney Island.

