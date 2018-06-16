Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Its a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine! In fact, we have to go back to April to find the last time we enjoyed a fully dry weekend.

Expect plentiful sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels remain in check, so it’ll feel comfortable. The city, beaches, mountains… wherever you’re spending this day, you’re in good shape!

For Father’s Day, temps climb a bit to the upper 80s and low 90s. It’ll feel a tad more humid, but still not tremendously bad. There will be a few more clouds mixed with sun. There is the slightest chance of a stray shower or storm in the Catskills or Poconos, but everyone else stays dry.

By Monday, we’re really baking… temps climb into the mid 90s inland and dew points spike to around 70, which means it’ll feel downright oppressive and closer to 100. The record for the day is 95, and we’re currently forecasting 94 in NYC.

Enjoy this spectacular weekend!