LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — In keeping with family tradition, Jay-Z and Beyonce dropped a surprise album Saturday.

The couple released their joint nine-track album “Everything Is Love” on Tidal, a music streaming service partially owned by the rapper.

In one song, Jay-Z lashes out at the Grammy Awards. He was the top nominee at February’s award show but left empty-handed.

He also raps about turning down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, saying the league needs him more than he needs it.

The album features Beyonce rapping more than she has in the past, and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

