WATCHUNG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey community is rallying around its library after the borough council voted to shut it down.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Saturday, residents hope council members will reconsider before it’s too late.

The Watchung Library has been a staple there for decades – a place to pick up books, magazines, movies and, for some, a smile.

“It’s a refuge for people. This particular library is maybe the busiest in the county,” Alan Fergus, of Warren, told DeAngelis.

It’s a place for people of all ages, like 6-year-old Lyla Murray who goes to read her favorite book.

“It’s about a girl who wants a cupcake, and she eats so much that she turns pink,” she said.

About 100 people rallied Saturday, hoping to save the library. The Watchung Council decided to close it by the end of the year.

“If the Watchung Library goes out, they won’t have any books to read,” said Murray.

“Sad,” another little girl said. “Because I love the library.”

The crowd held signs and wore the same color – purple – in solidarity.

“This has gone on for years now, and they blindsided us on April 19 with a motion to neither repair nor rebuild the library,” said Margaret Ellis, of the Coalition to Save Watchung Library.

At that April meeting, a councilman said the library was deemed unsafe.

“All parties agree that the current library cannot be repaired for extended use,” he said.

Some council members suggest instead investing in a new library, sharing the services with nearby municipalities. Meanwhile, the property is being considered for commercial redevelopment.

Watchung Mayor Stephen Pote joined the rally Saturday in support of the library.

“It’s unconscionable to think about the fact that Watchung could be without a library,” he said. “It provides so many services that go beyond books.”

“We feel like it’s the center of our community, the heart of our community. And to take that away really impacts the quality of life here in Watchung,” said organizer Allison Baitel.

Supporters hope if they get 1,000 signatures on a petition, the council will reconsider its stance or take a town vote. They’ve also taken legal action against the borough.

The council said the community turned down a referendum to build a new library in 2012.