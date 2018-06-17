Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Its another sunny day out there, but running about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Temps top out this afternoon around 90 inland with cooler coasts, especially the south shore where winds will be off the ocean. Humidity levels are up from yesterday, but still not bad compared to whats coming.

Its mild overnight with 60s in the suburbs and low 70s for NYC. You’ll notice it getting much more sticky if you’re out later tonight.

For Monday, its likely the hottest yet this season! Highs will be in the mid 90s with an oppressive feel making it feel more like 100, especially for inland NJ. The east end will be cooler again, in the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for a late day shower or storm, mainly N&W of the city.

By Tuesday, its still warm in the upper 80s ahead of a cold front that will move through during the day. Expect showers and storms, but not a washout. Humidity levels will gradually drop as it does.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!