By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning and Happy Father’s Day! It’s going to be another bright, dry day with even warmer temps! Highs will soar into the upper 80s with some 90s around the area…but the humidity will be noticeably higher compared to the past few days. Overall though it’s gonna be a great day to BBQ or have a pool party to celebrate dad!

Tomorrow will be an even hotter day, and the humidity will be through the roof. Temps will be in the mid & upper 90s, and the heat index will likely reach 100 in parts of NJ. Make sure you take it slow, wear comfy clothing, and stay hydrated! A few late day t-storms are possible especially north of the City, but most of the day should be dry.

Tuesday appears to be the best bet for any shower and thunderstorm activity as a cold front works through…but it’ll still be hot & humid with temps in the upper 80s.

Have a great day!