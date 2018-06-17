TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person is dead and 20 others are hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, after a shooting broke out at an all-night art show in Trenton.

Police say a 33-year-old shooting suspect was killed after police returned fire. A second suspect was taken into police custody.

Off-duty police officers and other security presence inside the venue returned fire, which officials say is also a part of their ongoing investigation.

Police said multiple weapons were recovered.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. during the “Art All Night” show, a popular 24-hour event at the Historic Roebling Wire Works building on South Clinton Avenue.

The injured is a 13-year-old boy listed in critical condition.

Multiple witnesses explained that the shooting broke out in front of a Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America booth.

The event was suspended as Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.