NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Geoffrey and Harold, both looking for forever homes.

Harold is a 2-year-old Jack Russell mix. He is housebroken, always alert, naturally curious, loves to go for walks, play fetch and really enjoys his treats. He is very smart and always looking for something fun to do.

Geoffrey is an 8-year-old Shih Tzu. He needs to be groomed and have his hair cut, but he doesn’t shed. Geoffrey loves to be with people and really enjoys cuddling up to you when you watch TV.

