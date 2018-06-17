NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With temperatures expected to hover in the mid-90s to start what for many is the last school week of the year, several districts across the Tri-State Area were making preparations to let students out early on Monday.
All elementary schools and Hammocks Middle School in Mamaroneck are scheduled to dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while the district’s high school will remain on a normal schedule.
All Jersey City schools will close at 12:45 p.m. due to the excessive heat. After school programs are also cancelled.
Paterson public schools are following suit with a 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students and 1:30 p.m. dismissal for all staff. Principals will stay at each of the district’s schools until every student has been picked up.
In Central Jersey, students in Edison will be dismissed at different times depending on what grade level they are.
Schools in New York City will be on a regular schedule on Monday, according to the Department of Education.