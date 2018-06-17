NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With temperatures expected to hover in the mid-90s to start what for many is the last school week of the year, several districts across the Tri-State Area were making preparations to let students out early on Monday.

All elementary schools and Hammocks Middle School in Mamaroneck are scheduled to dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while the district’s high school will remain on a normal schedule.

All elementary schools & Hommocks to dismiss at 11:30 am tomorrow 6/18 due to anticipated high heat index. MHS exam schedule will remain as planned. Hope everyone is enjoying this Father's Day. — Mamaroneck Schools (@MamaroneckED) June 17, 2018

All Jersey City schools will close at 12:45 p.m. due to the excessive heat. After school programs are also cancelled.

Schools will close at 12:45 tomorrow (June 18) because of excessive heat. There will be no after school programs or CASPER. — JCPS District (@jcps_district) June 17, 2018

Paterson public schools are following suit with a 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students and 1:30 p.m. dismissal for all staff. Principals will stay at each of the district’s schools until every student has been picked up.

In Central Jersey, students in Edison will be dismissed at different times depending on what grade level they are.

NOTICE: DUE TO THE PREDICTED EXCESSIVE HEAT, EDISON PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL HAVE AN EARLY DISMISSAL TOMORROW, MONDAY, JUNE 18, 2018. PLEASE USE THE LINK BELOW FOR SCHOOL HOURS INFORMATION. Link: https://t.co/3RlkLguwNv — EdisonSchoolDistrict (@EdisonDistrict) June 17, 2018

Schools in New York City will be on a regular schedule on Monday, according to the Department of Education.