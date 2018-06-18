Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Today is going to be HOT.
This morning, we already hit the ground running with temperatures in the 70’s and we are continuing to climb.

There is a possibility of hitting the record of 95. There is a heat advisory today in affect for NW areas and Jersey. So it is actually going to feel between 95-100. This will be in place until 8 PM.

nu tu alert heat advisory 6/18 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will also be pretty windy, especially affecting the coast, making it cooler. Temperatures aren’t gong to drop much tonight and the heat will continue throughout the week. However it will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the 80’s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight6 6/18 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines
There is a front moving into the area so there is a chance for showers later this evening that may stick around early tomorrow. It won’t be a complete wash out and temperatures will stay pretty high.

Overall, the week is a nice welcome to summer. Make sure to stay hydrated today!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch