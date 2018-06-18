By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Today is going to be HOT.

This morning, we already hit the ground running with temperatures in the 70’s and we are continuing to climb.

There is a possibility of hitting the record of 95. There is a heat advisory today in affect for NW areas and Jersey. So it is actually going to feel between 95-100. This will be in place until 8 PM.

It will also be pretty windy, especially affecting the coast, making it cooler. Temperatures aren’t gong to drop much tonight and the heat will continue throughout the week. However it will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the 80’s.



There is a front moving into the area so there is a chance for showers later this evening that may stick around early tomorrow. It won’t be a complete wash out and temperatures will stay pretty high.

Overall, the week is a nice welcome to summer. Make sure to stay hydrated today!