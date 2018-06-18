NEW YORK (CBS) – A terrifying scene was caught on camera in China when a ceiling collapsed onto an escalator Sunday afternoon.

At least nine people were hurt at a mountain resort in Huayin City of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

It happened inside a tourist center. Staff members and other tourists rushed to dig the victims out from under the debris.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not said what caused the ceiling to collapse.

