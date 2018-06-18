NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Epilepsy Foundation is warning that some scenes in “Incredibles 2” could trigger seizures for people who have the condition.

The scenes feature flashing strobe effects. Movie goers started posting warnings on social media when the animated movie premiered Friday.

Some have expressed concerns about flashing lights in the new Incredibles 2 movie. If you are among the 3% of people who live with photosensitive epilepsy, you may want to be cautious about seeing this film. About photosensitive epilepsy: https://t.co/CW17vQILSB pic.twitter.com/EZp3De5Ryd — Epilepsy Foundation (@EpilepsyFdn) June 16, 2018

Disney is also reportedly asking theaters to warn people about the risk.

“Incredibles 2” become the best animated opening of all time, the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall.

Disney estimated Sunday that the film earned $180 million in its first weekend in North American theaters — far surpassing industry analysts’ loftiest expectations which had the film pegged for a $120 to $140 million debut.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” that held the record for a PG debut with $174.8 million in 2017.

