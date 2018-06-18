LONDON, UK (CBSNewYork) – James Corden is taking The Late Late Show home to the United Kingdom, where the British-born host will film four, fun-filled episodes in London this week.

“Move, move!” the comedian – dressed as Eva Perón – screamed as he scrambled to clear a busy London street after performing a number from the Broadway show “Evita.”

“It’s kind of ridiculous to have Britain’s greatest ever musical theater composer sitting watching you perform songs while the lights are red!” Corden told Teri Okita of CBS News.

A legendary line-up of Hollywood stars and musical guests will join Corden this week in the U.K. “Cate Blanchett’s gonna be there, Orlando Bloom’s coming down. Cher is on the show!” The Late Late Show host added.

Corden’s trip home will be capped off with a performance of his famous Carpool Karaoke featuring former Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney.

“It might be the most excited I’ve ever been about a Carpool Karaoke,” the host declared.

Viewers will also see the father-of-three get a job at London’s Savoy Hotel in his “take a break segment” and catch the host’s extended family in The Late Late Show audience.

“If there’s a free drink, my mum will be there – that’s the truth of it,” Corden joked.

Corden says the London shows have been in the works for the past six months. This is the second summer in a row that The Late Late Show has headed to Britain. The fun starts tonight, immediately after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.