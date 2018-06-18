NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area Monday as highs are expected to climb into the 90s.

The extreme heat is even forcing multiple schools in New Jersey and some in New York to close early.

In New Jersey, all Jersey City schools will close at 12:45 p.m. due to the excessive heat. After school programs are also canceled.

Paterson public schools are following suit with a 1:10 p.m. dismissal for students and 1:30 p.m. dismissal for all staff. Principals will stay at each of the district’s schools until every student has been picked up.

Students in Edison will be dismissed at different times depending on grade level.

Hackensack schools will also have an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Oakland and Bloomfield schools will have an early dismissal as well.

In New York, all elementary schools and Hammocks Middle School in Mamaroneck are scheduled to dismiss at 11:30 a.m., while the district’s high school will remain on a normal schedule.

Rye schools are also sending students home early.

Meanwhile, officials are urging people not to over-exert themselves in the extreme heat.

During peak hours, stay out of the sun and keep by air conditioning if you can. Also make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day.