By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

Good morning everybody! After a sweltering Monday we have big changes ahead! Waking up, we will see cloudy skies following the cold front and overnight showers. Good news though: it will stay dry throughout the day. Showers will not come back into the picture until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We will stay hot today with temperatures reaching the high 80s…a few low 90s are possible inland but it doesn’t look like we’ll make it a heat wave. Winds will out of the north today causing much lower humidity – and a much nicer feel!

Except for a few late night/early morning showers on Wednesday/Thursday, this week will be mostly dry and sunny.

Enjoy the arrival of summer!

