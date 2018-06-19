Good Afternoon!

Today we will be another hot summery day, yet more comfortable than yesterday. Temperatures will be slightly lower and dew points drop significantly. We started out this morning with temperatures in the mid 70’s and will reach near 90 this afternoon in the city. Most areas will see 80 degree temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear by this afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine. This trend will stick around for the rest of the week with temperatures staying in the low to mid 80’s.

There isn’t much rain in the forecast over the next few days. Only a few more showers coming in early Thursday morning but they will quickly clear out just in time for the arrival of summer.

Have a good day!

Bree