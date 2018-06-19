ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Bruce Springsteen rocked a refurbished bowling alley-turned music venue Monday night in Asbury Park.

“The Boss” jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band, playing Huey Smith’s “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu,” ”I Just Wanna Make Love to You,” by Muddy Waters, “Down the Road Apiece,” by the Rolling Stones, and the Isley Brothers’ “Twist and Shout.”

Asbury Lanes reopened in May after major renovations.

Springsteen told the crowd “it’s been a joy” watching the rebirth of Asbury.

The concert benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Grammy Award-winning band Portugal. The Man also performed.

