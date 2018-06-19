NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a brawl that broke out on a Coney Island beach and left two people hospitalized.

The incident, which happened around 7 p.m. Monday, was caught on cell phone video and posted on social media.

Police say a 21-year-old man was slashed in the face and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach and back. Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No word as to what led to the brawl, which appeared to involve dozens of people. Police are now searching for two men who ran from the scene.