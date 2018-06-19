NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill are expected to announce a new plan Tuesday on how police deal with people caught with marijuana.

Sources tell CBS2 that police will soon issue a summons instead of making an arrest. It applies to people smoking or in possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“The goals are to reduce unnecessary arrests, which is something we’ve been doing overall — 100,000 fewer arrests overall in 2017 than 2013, crime going down consistently in that time frame. We want to build on that,” de Blasio said on NY1.

But sources say there will exceptions, which include if the person is on parole or probation or behind the wheel and an arrest would be at the discretion of the officer.

The announcement comes as the New York State Health Department is also set to issue a recommendation to legalize marijuana state-wide, six months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked the department to study the effects of legalizing marijuana.

“We have neighboring states that have legal marijuana. When those facts change, we need to look at things differently,” Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. “That’s the decision, at this point, to have a regulated legal marijuana program for adults.”

While the report has not yet been finalized, Zucker said its authors reached their conclusion after a thorough review of the legal, medical and social implications of legalization.

“We looked at the pros, we looked at the cons,” Zucker said. “When we were done we realized that the pros outweighed the cons.”

But Cuomo’s opponents called it political posturing, with Marcus Molinaro’s office saying: “There are serious questions to be answered about marijuana. They should be answered by serious people without a political agenda.”

And Cynthia Nixon’s staff adding, “It shouldn’t have taken Cuomo eight years and the #CynthiaEffect to understand the ‘facts have changed.'”

Individuals on all sides of the marijuana debate said they wanted to hear more about what Cuomo’s administration plans to propose.

John Coppola, the executive director of the New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers said legalization must incorporate efforts to prevent underage abuse and educate the public about the risks of addiction and misuse.

“Their plan must incorporate all of the public health implications of legalization and how negative implications might be mitigated,” he said.

New York has a medical marijuana program allowing patients with certain qualifying conditions to use non-smokable forms of pot.

On Monday, Zucker said health officials were planning to expand the program to include anyone who has received a prescription for opioids.

