NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY Marine Unit rescued a man out of the Hudson River Tuesday morning after he tried to find a new way to beat the summer heat.

The man was discovered swimming just before 11:30 am at 42nd Street.

Swimming is not permitted in the Hudson River without special approval.

The man was not injured. He told CBS2 that it was a beautiful day and he felt like going for a swim.

Chopper 2 video shows rescue crews pulling him out of the water.