LONDON, UK (CBSNewYork) — James Corden needs somebody, not just anybody for his newest “Carpool Karaoke.”

Legendary Beatles singer, Sir Paul McCartney, will join Corden in London for the highly anticipated segment this week. Corden has been in London to film four episodes of his late night talk show “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“It might be the most excited I’ve ever been about a Carpool Karaoke,” the host declared.

A sneak peek of the episode shows the pair singing none other than the Beatles’ classic, “Drive My Car,” while driving through the streets of London.

In the full segment, McCartney and Corden will go back and forth driving and singing Beatles songs, as well as songs off of McCartney’s new album.

Corden says the London shows have been in the works for the past six months. This is the second summer in a row “The Late Late Show” has headed to Britain.

You can watch the whole epic ride through Liverpool on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ Thursday and see the show every weeknight on CBS2 at 12:35 a.m.