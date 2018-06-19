NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in New Jersey are due to vote on some new school bus safety bills on Tuesday.

Members of the Senate and Assembly Transportation Committees are pushing for safety upgrades on school buses after a deadly field trip crash on Route 80.

Ten-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson were killed last month while traveling from Paramus to Waterloo Village. Their driver is accused of trying to make an illegal U-turn on the interstate.

A crash survivor recalled how he woke up in the hospital.

“I asked what happened to the bus,” he said. “I asked what happened to my friends and asked if I was going to die.”

New Jersey already requires lap seat belts on all school buses, but not three-point lap-and-shoulder belts.