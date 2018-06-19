ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Proposals to overhaul teacher regulations and add more school zone speed cameras in New York City are on the table as New York state lawmakers enter the final days of the legislative session.

The Senate and Assembly hope to adjourn for the year on Wednesday.

High-profile proposals to extend the statute of limitations for child molestation, crack down on government corruption and eliminate cash bail in criminal cases aren’t expected to get votes before lawmakers head home.

Two of the biggest remaining debates center on proposals to allow more school zone speed cameras in New York City and overhaul teacher evaluations.

There are now 140 cameras in school zones around the city. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is calling on lawmakers to double the number of cameras.

“Speed cameras will never replace our hardworking men and women in NYPD uniforms,” he said. “What they do, though, is support the important work our cops do every day.”

O’Neill says most people who get a ticket from a speed camera learn their lesson and don’t speed there again.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also expected to take up hundreds of bills of importance to specific communities, such as the renewal of local taxes.

