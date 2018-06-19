QUEENS, NY (CBSNewYork) – An overturned truck on the Long Island Expressway has left at least four people injured and brought traffic in Queens to a standstill.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as a dump truck reportedly hit the divider near Exit 25 on the LIE and flipped over on its side in the eastbound lanes.

Debris from the trailer was thrown all over the westbound lanes, stopping traffic in both directions.

Four people reportedly received minor injuries in the crash. A light pole was knocked down and a minivan was also seen pulling off the road with heavy damage to its side.

#FDNY members responded earlier today to an overturned tractor trailer on the Long Island Expressway in #Queens. Four patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/CR8mGMURdr — FDNY (@FDNY) June 19, 2018

The LIE is currently closed in both directions at Kissena Boulevard. Traffic in the westbound lanes was allowed to drive around the debris left by the truck however, eastbound cars are completely blocked off by the wrecked vehicle.

Delays on the westbound side of the LIE are stretching back to the Cross Island Parkway and eastbound delays span all the way to the Fairgrounds.

Continue to check back throughout the day for more updates from Chopper 2 on this developing story.