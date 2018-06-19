NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the retrial of former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son on corruption charges.

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. Dean Skelos, a Republican, was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years. Neither had to serve time.

Prosecutors said the once-powerful politician badgered companies that needed his political sway to funnel more than $300,000 to his son through consulting work and a no-show job.

A new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)