SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are looking for a man they say went on a crime spree earlier this month, setting multiple fires and attempting to rob a gas station.

Back on June 6th, police say the unidentified man burglarized and then set fire to a business in Wyandanch before attempting to rob an employee at a Sunoco station and then set fire to it.

He’s also accused of setting fire to a car, a boat and a fence all in the same day.

Police have released images of the suspect and are offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.