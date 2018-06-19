ATTLEBORO, MA (CBSNewYork) – A Massachusetts baby has unnerved parents across the country after being recorded climbing up a supposedly “child-proof” swimming pool ladder.

A home video that shows two-year-old Cody Wyman easily climbing up a pool ladder at his parent’s Boston area home has already been viewed more than 19 million times online.

People are shocked because the safety ladder is closed and locked in the video. His parents reportedly saw him do it once and then let him do it again so they could record it and post the warning for other parents.

“You have to keep your eyes on them at all times,” Cody’s mother said.

“As far as I’m concerned no ladder is safe,” the boy’s father added.

Josh Lockwood, the regional CEO for the American Red Cross in the greater New York area, says there’s no single device that can guarantee a child’s safety around water.

“One way to ensure that is redundancy,” Lockwood told CBS2’s Elise Finch. “Having multiple layers of protection so making sure that they have the right gear, the family has the right training that you are supervising the kids, and making sure that they’re watched every second that they’re in the water or near the water.”

When installing a series of pool barriers at your home, the Red Cross urges people to also learn how to swim and to take water safety, first aid, and CPR classes.