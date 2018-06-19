TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities have made a second arrest stemming from a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey.

Mercer County prosecutors say Davone White is facing three weapons charges. The 26-year-old Trenton resident was wounded and he remained hospitalized Tuesday.

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang out early Sunday.

“I just started panicking,” witness Cory Washington said.

Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells, was killed. White and 23-year-old Amir Armstrong, who also faces weapons charges, were among the 22 people injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

