WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump meets with House Republicans Tuesday on two potential immigration reform bills.

The meeting comes as lawmakers in both parties complain about the administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to illegal border crossings, in particular the separation of families at the southern border.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May.

Democrats are demanding that the administration do something to keep migrant families together. Republicans are increasingly joining Democrats in that call.

“No one should get into this country who doesn’t meet legal needs, but you don’t have to separate parents from children while that adjudication is occurring,” Sen. Charles Schumer said. “He can just change it by his own administrative action tomorrow.”

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona said the Trump administration’s policy is “an affront to the decency of the American people” and contrary to principles and values upon which the nation was founded.

McCain tweeted Monday night that the administration has the power to rescind this policy and “should do so now.”

Trump continued to fault Democrats and pointed to more lenient policies under past administrations that had not charged all migrants who had crossed illegally.

“If the Democrats would sit down, instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says children separated from their parents are well taken care of.

