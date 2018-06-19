MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were seriously hurt when a tree fell on top of their car Morristown, New Jersey.

Both occupants were still in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to police. Their identities have not yet been released.

It happened Monday night on Ford Avenue.

Police said both victims became trapped underneath the tree and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area right around the time of the incident.

Authorities believe the storm was also to blame for a building collapse that injured a woman in Poughkeepsie.