NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Metropolitan Transit Authority officials plan to hold a press conference Tuesday morning on the upcoming repairs to the 7-line train.

Work is expected between the Flushing-Main Street station in Queens to 34th Street-Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Last month, Transit Authority President Andy Byford unveiled a $19 billion 10-year plan to overhaul the entire subway system.

He said in the next five years, a new signal technology, knock as communication-based train control, will be installed on portions of the most heavily traveled subway lines.

Five years after that, upgrades will be installed on parts of the 1, 2, 3, B, D, F, M, S, N, Q, R and W lines.

Also part of the plan is putting in seven times as many security cameras underground, redesigning the bus network and improving accessibility.