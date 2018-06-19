(CBS Sports) – The 2018 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday in Russia.

Russia Beats Egypt, 3-1

Russia has taken six points from six at the World Cup. After crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opener, they beat Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday to put themselves on the brink of qualifying for the round of 16.

Russia didn’t score until the second half but had three goals in 16 minutes to put the Pharaohs away. Egypt got a late penalty kick goal from Mohamed Salah, but it was over by then.

Senegal Tops Poland, 2-1

Group H isn’t going how most expected at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. On the same Japan shocked Colombia, Senegal pulled off a similar surprise against the No. 8 FIFA-ranked Poland, coming away with a 2-1 victory that was also controversial.

Senegal led 2-0 on the hour-mark and held on late for three vital points, putting the Lions of Teranga in a first place tie with Japan in Group H while Colombia and Poland sit at the bottom.

Japan Defeats Colombia, 2-1

The World Cup on Tuesday treated soccer fans to another big upset. Colombia, with star James Rodriguez starting the match on the bench, fell 2-1 to an inspired and ambitious Japan team. Japan took advantage of an early red card to Carlos Sanchez and scored early and late to take the three points as Colombia’s creativity in the final half hour was absent for most of the match.

Sanchez’s handball just in the third minute gave Japan a penalty kick that Shinji Kagawa put away with calmness. It was the second-quickest red card in World Cup history. And from that moment on, Colombia’s back was against the wall.

